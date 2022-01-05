Pablo Carreno Busta has criticised the “unfair” decision to grant Novak Djokovic a medical exemption to play at the 2022 Australian Open.

Ad

Australian Open Djokovic denied entry to Australia due to 'visa bungle' 4 HOURS AGO

Australia prime minister Scott Morrison has also warned that Djokovic will be refused entry unless he provides evidence he cannot be vaccinated against Covid-19 for medical reasons.

All players competing at the Australian Open must be vaccinated or have a medical exemption.

World No 20 Carreno Busta did not hold back when asked for his thoughts on Djokovic after playing for Spain at the ATP Cup in Sydney.

“I don't know if many people were surprised by it, personally I think it could have been expected," Carreno Busta said.

“Last year the rules for coming here were really tough, and the top three got a bit more favourable conditions anyway. The habit seems to be that the best players receive a bit of an advantage.

'Wonderful moment' - Djokovic misses out on medal as Carreno Busta wins bronze

“I think it is not the fairest solution, other players could not come because they were not vaccinated or because they could not comply with the requirements. I don't even know precisely why he received the exemption, so we will see him play here in Melbourne."

There were grumbles last year that the world’s top players had more relaxed quarantine rules as they were staying in Adelaide rather than Melbourne ahead of the Grand Slam.

Carreno Busta and Djokovic have history. It was against the Spaniard that Djokovic was disqualified at the 2020 US Open for hitting the ball towards a line judge and he also lost to him – and lost his temper - in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Carreno Busta has also previously accused Djokovic of feigning injury concerns.

Veteran Australian Sam Stosur, who is retiring from singles after the Australian Open, was more diplomatic in her response when asked about Djokovic.

“I think as far as the exemption goes, I don't obviously have any idea what the exemption is for, what it was. I know I don't think it comes down to the tennis circles and the Australian Open deciding those, it's the government.

Murray, Broady question Djokovic's medical exemption for the Australian Open

“So whatever application has been sent in, they've obviously given it the 'ok'. But yeah, it's obviously a pretty heated topic at the moment, and hopefully it's all fine in the long run."

Fellow Australian Jordan Thompson said he is pleased that Djokovic will be competing at the first Grand Slam of the year.

"Yeah, not big on the news. The only thing that I know is that he got the exemption, and I think it's good that he's playing here. That's all I can really say. I haven't read anyone's opinions on it.

“I know that we're big on vaccination in Australia, and yeah, I haven't really had much to say. I'm happy he's playing. I think it should be the choice of the person whether they want to get the vaccination, but that's all I have to say about it really."

There has been a strong backlash against the decision among the Australian public due to a perception that Djokovic has been allowed to flout the rules.

Women’s world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty says she can understand why people might be frustrated.

"I think it's a tough one. As we've seen a little bit in the last day or so, from the Australian public, I know how hard it has been for Australians...but in particular Victorians have had a real rough trot over the last 18 months and two years.

"I understand why they may be frustrated with the decision. Ultimately I have no interest in speaking about Novak's medical history. It's not my decision. Those decisions are made. They're completely out of my control."

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+

Australian Open 'He must be aware' - Toni Nadal urges Djokovic to 'clear up doubts' over exemption 5 HOURS AGO