Novak Djokovic's father has accused Australian authorities of holding the 20-time Grand Slam champion "captive".

The visa applied for does not allow a medical exemption of the kind that the Serbian has received to compete at the Australian Open as an unvaccinated player.

And his father, who remains in Europe, has now suggested that protests may be imminent if Djokovic is not released.

"I have no idea what is going on," Djokovic's father, Srdjan, told Serbian media. "They have been holding my son captive for five hours.

"If they don't let him go in half an hour, we will gather on the street.

"This is a fight for everyone."

Djokovic's coach, former Wimbledon winner Goran Ivanisevic, posted a photo on Instagram from the airport several hours after the party arrived in the country, captioning it: "Not the most usual trip Down Under."

All players and staff at the Australian Open must be vaccinated or have an exemption granted due to strict border control rules in the state of Victoria.

Victorian state government officials have said that they refuse to formally support Djokovic's application for a visa, and it remains unclear why the Serbian, who is the defending champion at the first Grand Slam on the tennis calendar, has received an exemption.

Scott Morrison, the Australian prime minister, has urged Djokovic to provide "acceptable proof that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons."

Morrison continued: “If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else and he’ll be on the next plane home,"

"There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever.”

The Australian Open is due to begin on January 17.

