Novak Djokovic's mother says her son is being treated "like a prisoner" inside a detention hotel, as he awaits news on his visa application.

Now the 34-year-old's mother, Djina Djokovic, has publicly protested her son's situation and says his accommodation is "terrible".

"I spoke with him a couple of hours ago, he was good, we didn’t speak a lot but we spoke for a few minutes. He was trying to sleep, but he couldn’t," she said.

"As a mother, what can I say, you can just imagine how I feel, I feel terrible since yesterday, the last 24 hours.

"They are keeping him like a prisoner, it’s just not fair, it’s not human. I hope he will stay strong as we are also trying, to give him some energy to keep going. I hope he will win.’

"His accommodation [is] terrible. It’s just some small, immigration hotel, if it is a hotel at all. With bugs, it’s all dirty, the food is terrible.

"They don’t want to give him a chance to move to a better hotel or a rented house."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Djokovic would receive no special treatment, but Srdjan says his son's ban is politically motivated.

"They're keeping him in captivity," he told reporters in Belgrade on Thursday.. "They're stomping all over Novak to stomp all over Serbia and Serbian people.

"Morrison and his like have dared attack Novak to bring Serbia to its knees. Serbia has always shown that he comes from a proud nation.

"This has nothing to do with sports, this is a political agenda. Novak is the best player and the best athlete in the world, but several hundred million people from the West can't stomach that."

Djokovic's mother Dijana described the situation as "scandalous"

Djokovic's younger brother Djordje, claims the world No. 1 had his possession confiscated by Australian authorities and he could not speak to his family while he was questioned.

"Novak did not violate any protocols, he had documentation as well as other tennis players who entered the country," Djordje said.

"When he arrived in Australia, the biggest diplomatic offense followed. He was then taken away and interrogated by border customs officers.

"During the first 45 minutes, he was able to communicate with his family and team and then his phone was taken away and we could not speak with him for three and a half hours.

"After that, his phone was returned to him and then he was taken to another isolation room, which is detention.

"After the decision was made that he would not be granted a visa to stay in Australia and that he would not be able to defend his title and set a record, he left the airport and was asked to pass through a metal security detector, where all his property was confiscated along with his suitcase and phone.

"He went to a migrant hotel in a dirty room and without his property, and he was told that he would get it back when he got back to Europe.

"The latest news is that the court ordered the authorities not to deport him until Monday morning.

"He would have the opportunity to return if he decided to, but that means the three-year ban when re-entering Australia would immediately come in.

"We don’t think he wants to do that because he is not a criminal but an athlete.

"Lawyers are working on everything, we are waiting for information, we thank the president and the prime minister and everyone who helps.

"He fights for everyone in the world who has an ethical and moral attitude. Thank you Novak for the fight and we hope that all of us, together with lawyers around the world and the authorities in Serbia, will bring victory to Novak and the whole world."

