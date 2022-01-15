Emma Radacanu says Novak Djokovic visa saga is distracting audiences from 'great tennis'.

Djokovic has had his Australia visa cancelled a second time and is currently being detained ahead of a federal court hearing on Sunday.

And Raducanu believes that the episode is detracting from the real tennis stories happening in Australia at the moment.

"I feel like the situation has taken away a little from the great tennis that has taken place this summer," she said.

"For example, Andy Murray, I think is pretty incredible to see him come back and play so well."

Andy Murray lost his final but fans of the Brit now have Raducanu representing the nation at the highest level.

Expectations are high after her shock US Open win in the summer, but Raducanu insists she is not feeling the pressure ahead of her first grand slam appearance since then.

"I feel like there's actually no pressure on me," she said. "I feel like I'm just happy to be here and have a swing. I had to jump a few hurdles to play here, so I just want to go out there and have fun and enjoy (being) on the court."

"I would say the biggest challenge is to be patient. I'm a bit of a perfectionist. Whether that's practice, whether that's off the court, I want to be the best I can all the time. Sometimes it's just not very viable.

I need to just relax. As long as the trend is trending upwards, just a matter of small fluctuations, I think I can be proud. Whatever challenge that is, I feel kind of ready to face it now."

She faces a tough start to the Australian Open on Tuesday, taking on 2017 US Open winner and former world number three Sloane Stephens.

"I remember watching that match and It was an up and down match and it was a every tight in the 3rd set," said Raducanu on the 2017 US Open final. "I remember she fell and banged her head. I've watched her growing up and feel like I have taken inspiration from her game and movement.

"I like to think I have similar qualities in terms of being mentally strong and resilient."

