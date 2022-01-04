Novak Djokovic should have made his vaccination and participation status clear much earlier than he did ahead of the Australian Open, according to Mark Philippoussis.

The former Australian tennis star has shared his views with fans and even the tournament organisers, unsure until Tuesday if the world No. 1 will be present in Melbourne to defend his title. He has finally confirmed that he will be

While Philippoussis says he respects Djokovic’s privacy regarding his medical history, he says “it is disappointing” that he left “so many people hanging” with his decision.

“It’s disappointing it has taken this long to get clarity on Djokovic’s situation, as complex as it is,” Philippoussis told Code Sports.

“I respect his position of not wanting to make his medical history public, but there are so many people hanging on his decision, and I feel they should have had an answer by now.

“Not everyone shares Djokovic’s position. I don’t mind telling people that I’m vaccinated, but I understand that Novak has a different take to me on that issue.”

“I actually have some sympathy for [Djokovic’s] position of not wanting his medical decisions made public but, whether or not he chooses to reveal his vaccination status, he needs to reveal his Australian Open status.

“And if he doesn’t, then the tournament organisers should. They can’t make exceptions for him because he is the number one-ranked player in the world. The rules are there for everyone.

“We have also reached the point where his [Djokovic’s] preparation for the tournament is surely being compromised.

“Most players like to arrive in Australia two, even three weeks before the Open to acclimatise to the Melbourne summer and court conditions and really nail their preparation. We’re well inside that timeline now.”

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has repeatedly reiterated that all players must have received a complete vaccination to participate unless they have an authorised medical exemption.

Djokovic wrote on Instagram: “Happy New Year, everybody! Wishing you all health, love, and happiness in every present moment and may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.

I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022!!

