Novak Djokovic looks set to miss out on playing at the 2022 Australian Open after being refused entry to Australia on his arrival in Melbourne.

The world No 1 spent more than eight hours at the airport before being told he would not be allowed to enter the country.

Djokovic had been granted a medical exemption by Tennis Australia to play in the first Grand Slam of the year, but The Age report that he did not demonstrate to Border Force sufficient evidence for his exemption.

His visa has therefore been cancelled and he has been told to leave the country today. He is reportedly set to appeal the decision.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted: "Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules.

"Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant."

A remarkable situation unfolded when Djokovic arrived in Melbourne around midnight local time and he was reportedly taken to a room on his own, away from his coaching team, and spent several hours under police watch.

As the hours ticked by both the Serbian Embassy and the Australian Ambassador to Serbia became involved in the situation, along with Serbia president Aleksandar Vucic, who wrote on Instagram that he spoke to Djokovic on the phone.

"I told our Novak that the whole of Serbia is with him," said Vucic. "And that our authorities are taking all measures to stop the harassment of the best tennis player in the world in the shortest possible period.

"In accordance with all norms of international public law, Serbia will fight for Novak Djokovic, for justice and truth."

Despite Vucic's efforts, Djokovic looks as though he will now be sent back to Serbia and will not get the chance to win a 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Australian health minister Greg Hunt confirmed that the defending men's champion had been unable to provide "appropriate standards of proof", and had been denied entry to the country.

A statement from the Australian Border Force added: "The ABF will continue to ensure that those who arrive at our border comply with our laws and entry requirements.

The ABF can confirm that Mr Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled. Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.

"The ABF can confirm Mr Djokovic had access to his phone."

It had been reported that Djokovic had been detained in a room without his phone.

Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic posted a photo on Instagram at around 4.45am Melbourne time of him seemingly in a waiting room with the caption: "Not the most usual trip Down Under."

The decision to hold Djokovic at the airport was met with outrage in Serbia, with his father Srdjan saying the world No 1 had been in a room guarded by police.

"Novak is currently in a room which no one can enter,” Srdjan Djokovic told the B92 internet portal. “In front of the room are two policemen.”

The Australian Open begins on 17 January in Melbourne.

