One topic has dominated conversation in the tennis world over the past month: is Novak Djokovic vaccinated?

The Serb has remained coy ahead of the Australian Open, where only fully vaccinated players will be allowed to compete.

Now compatriot Dusan Lajovic has shed light on the situation and claimed Djokovic is “trying” to get to Melbourne.

“I don’t know the official reason [why Djokovic withdrew] but maybe the ATP knows,” said Lajovic.

[Djokovic] just said that he’s not coming to the ATP Cup and he’s trying to get to the Australian Open.

“He said, ‘I’m not coming guys to the ATP Cup; we’ll see about the Australian Open’. I mean, he didn’t specify if he’s coming or not but that he’s waiting for a decision.”

In Djokovic’s absence at the ATP Cup, Lajovic will lead a Serbia team also featuring Filip Krajinovic, Nikola Cacic, Matej Sabanov and captain Ivan Sabanov.

However, he insisted that Djokovic had hoped to travel to Australia.

“Obviously, when Novak is in the team, the expectations get much higher and everybody’s putting a spotlight on Novak, of course, and trying to push the whole team,” he said.

“Right now, maybe we’re on the sideline a little bit and it could be good for us, it could be bad – we’ll see.

“But it’s definitely different and we’ll get to see what happens after the tournament and how it goes.

“He was, I think, hoping the same as we did, that somehow he will be here, but unfortunately he’s not and we’ve got to deal with it.”

Djokovic will claim the outright record of men’s Grand Slam singles titles if he wins the Australian Open. He is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20.

The tournament begins on January 17.

