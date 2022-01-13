Novak Djokovic will face compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Australian Open . The draw was made after a lengthy delay that stretched to one hour and 15 minutes.

The delay in the draw coincided with reports that Djokovic's participation in the event could be in doubt, with immigration minister Alex Hawke reportedly again considering withdrawing his visa. A final decision on that is expected by 8pm Thursday UK time – 7am Friday in Melbourne.

The first Grand Slam of the year begins on January 17 at Melbourne Park but will the Serbian world No. 1 be there?

Will Novak Djokovic play at the 2022 Australian Open?

Djokovic’s potential inclusion in this year’s tournament has been marred by controversy, and there are still major doubts as to whether or not the Serb will even compete Down Under.

It remains to be seen whether or not Djokovic competes at the tournament, but assuming he does, we have mapped out his potential route to the final.

What is Djokovic’s route to the 2022 Australian Open final?

After the draw finally got underway, it produced the possibilities of some tantalising match-ups, aside from Djokovic’s round-one showdown with Kecmanovic.

Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal are the other top-ranked men’s stars hoping to avoid potential round-one banana skins.

World number 92 Henri Laaksonen is first up for Medvedev, while Zverev will face fellow German Daniel Altmaier, and Nadal takes on the USA’s Marcos Giron.

If our projection below comes true, then we could see the world’s two highest-ranked players in the final, with Djokovic taking on Medvedev in the showpiece.

Of course, there is still plenty of tennis to take place beforehand though. Here we take a look at Djokovic’s potential route to the final:

R1: Miomir Kecmanovic (Head-to-Head: Djokovic 1 Kecmanovic 0)

R2: Tommy Paul (Head-to-Head: Djokovic 0 Paul 0)

R3: Lorenzo Sonego (Head-to-Head: Djokovic 1 Sonego 1)

R4: Gael Monfils (Head-to-Head: Djokovic 17 Monfils 0)

QF: Matteo Berrettini (Head-to-Head: Djokovic 4 Berrettini 0)

SF: Alexander Zverev (Head-to-Head: Djokovic 7 Zverev 4)

F: Daniil Medvedev (Head-to-Head: Djokovic 6 Medvedev 4)

It is expected that Djokovic will make light work of his compatriot Kecmanovic in his first match-up, and potential second-round opponent is Tommy Paul, which would be the first time the two players have faced off in their careers.

World number 27 Lorenzo Sonego could be his first seeded opponent - they could meet in round three, and Djokovic will be wary of the bruising defeat he suffered at the Italian’s hands in Vienna two years ago.

Assuming all goes to plan on this occasion, Gael Monfis could lie in wait in round four, and there should be few problems for the world number one if their past encounters are anything to go by – Djokovic has won all 17 of the duo’s matches.

Matteo Berrettini is next up in the quarter-finals, ahead of two mouth-watering games against Zverev and Medvedev in the semi-finals and final respectively.

Although we’ve tipped Zverev as a semi-final opponent, there is still the possibility of what would be an incredible showdown with Nadal in the last four.

What happens if Djokovic has his visa cancelled again?

All of the above of course depends on the fact that Djokovic will not see his visa cancelled again. If it is, then the implications are very serious indeed.

The Serb could be banned from Australia for three years if the Federal Government decides to take this decision.

