Novak Djokovic’s father says his son is unlikely to play at the Australian Open in January under the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Djokovic is yet to reveal whether he has been vaccinated and said at the ATP Finals in Turin that he is undecided on whether he will play in Melbourne.

His father Srdjan has now cast further doubt on his participation.

“Everyone has the right to decide for their own health,” Srdjan told TV Prva in Serbia.

Will he reveal whether he is vaccinated or not? I don’t think so, and I don’t know his decision either. And even if I did, I wouldn’t share it with you.

“He has the right to decide as he sees fit. But given this blackmail and these conditions, Novak will probably not play the Australian Open.”

Djokovic is currently competing for Serbia at the Davis Cup finals. Serbia reached the quarter-finals as one of the two best runners-up and will face Kazakhstan in the last eight.

Speaking at the ATP Finals he said it was still “wait and see” regarding his chances of playing at the Australian Open.

"We'll see. We'll have to wait and see. I haven't been talking to them (Australian Open organisers), to be honest.

"I was just waiting to hear what the news is going to be and now that I know we'll just have to wait and see."

Djokovic has won the Australian Open a record nine times and is aiming for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.

He shares the record of 20 major titles with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Federer will not compete in Melbourne but Nadal is set to play as he recovers from injury.

