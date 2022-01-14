The Novak Djokovic saga took another twist on Friday after Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke ripped up his visa for a second time.

The world No. 1 has faced stinging criticism since landing Down Under unvaccinated ahead of the Australian Open.

He spent four days in a quarantine hotel after his medical exemption was rejected, although a judge quashed that decision on Monday. It then emerged he had turned up for an interview with L’Equipe on December 18 in the knowledge he had Covid-19 , which he blamed on an “error in judgement”.

The backlash has intensified with each day, culminating in Hawke’s decision to deport the Serbian just three days before the tournament begins in Melbourne. He remains the Australian Open's greatest champion with nine titles, but is set to leave with his reputation in tatters barring another dramatic curveball.

So what happens now?

Why was Djokovic’s visa cancelled again?

It’s no secret that players wanting to compete at the Australian Open need to be fully vaccinated or have a sufficient medical exemption. Djokovic was relying on the latter, claiming that a recent Covid infection – albeit one he ignored to attend an interview – was sufficient to bypass the rules. The Australian government disagreed.

Hawke said he had cancelled the world No. 1’s visa on “health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.”

A recent poll suggested over 80% of Australians wanted to see Djokovic deported. Australia has experienced some of the strictest lockdowns in the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian PM Scott Morrison added: “Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected. This is what the minister is doing in taking this action today.”

Can Djokovic appeal?

He can. According to multiple reports, an appeal is very likely.

Given Djokovic’s lawyers only received confirmation of the decision 20 minutes before it went public, they were left with little time to formulate an immediate response.

When would the appeal be heard?

Good question. The fact the announcement dropped around 18:00 local time on a Friday looks a bit cheeky, limiting Djokovic's hopes of another appeal before the tournament gets underway.

Will Djokovic be banned from Australia for three years?

Hawke used section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time. Under this ruling, the 20-time Grand Slam champion will not be able to get another visa into Australia for three years – basically ending his hopes of winning the title again.

However there are exemptions to this, typically on compassionate grounds, and it’s unclear how this would be applied to a tennis player.

Is Djokovic still in the Australian Open draw?

He is. The top seed (for now) is due to face Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round on Monday.

Theoretically, that match could be pushed back until Tuesday to allow time for an appeal.

Can Djokovic compete at other Grand Slams?

It looks that way. France's sports minister has already suggested Djokovic will be free to compete at the French Open in May, regardless of his vaccination status. Wimbledon and the US Open have not commented publicly, but it seems unlikely they will follow the Australian Open's strict approach.

