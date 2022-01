Tennis

‘Oh no!’ – The awkward moment Kaia Kanepi thought she had knocked out Aryna Sabalenka but hadn’t

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka became the highest ranked player to fall at the Australian Open after losing in three sets to Kaia Kanepi in the fourth round. Though the Estonian veteran Kanepi celebrated her win prematurely thinking she had won when she had not. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+.

00:03:18, 26 minutes ago