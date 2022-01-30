Tennis

'One of my most emotional matches' – Rafael Nadal's victory speech at Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev was eyeing two majors on the bounce after he claimed his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open, but Rafael Nadal staged a famous comeback from two sets down to win a marathon Australian Open final in thrilling fashion. It is only Nadal's second title at Melbourne Park after he won the tournament back in 2009, and after his comeback, this second crown is all the more remarkable.

00:03:41, 2 hours ago