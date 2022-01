Tennis

'One of the biggest legends of the game' Mats Wilander lauds Rafael Nadal after reaching Australian Open final

Mats Wilander couldn't help but heap praise on Rafael Nadal as the Spaniard edges closer to a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+.

