Tennis

'Rafa is a symbol in Spain' - Alex Corretja on what Rafael Nadal means in his homeland ahead of Australian Open final

Alex Corretja says Rafael Nadal will have the support of the whole of Spain as he looks to win a record 21st Grand Slam in the Australian Open final. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+.

00:01:05, 2 hours ago