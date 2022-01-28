Eurosport expert Boris Becker has given his analysis after Rafael Nadal reached the final of the Australian Open as he closes in on a 21st Grand Slam title.

The Spaniard, who is eyeing a historic major title in improbable fashion, brushed the big-hitting Italian aside in four sets, 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 , on Rod Laver Arena in what ended up being an inspired semi-final win.

A few months ago, the 35-year-old did not even know if he would be in Australia to participate after struggling with injuries over a sustained period ahead of the tournament. Now he has reached his sixth final at Melbourne Park.

Nadal can move beyond rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with a 21st singles Slam in Melbourne on Sunday, and will now await the winner of Daniil Medvedev's last-four clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Despite all his major titles, the sixth seed has just the solitary title at the first Grand Slam of the season, back in 2009. He will now have every chance of claiming his second in Sunday's showpiece, and Becker has given his view of the achievement.

Becker told Eurosport Germany's 'Matchball Becker' show: "What a legend of our sport. Two months ago, it was uncertain whether he would be able to continue playing at all after his serious ankle operation - and then he comes to Australia and plays his best tennis.

"I don't think Nadal was thinking about his 21st Grand Slam title before the semi-final. He is more relaxed about it than Novak Djokovic.

"He says, 'I'm happy that I still can play tennis and that I'm in the final in Australia'. But that will change now. Rafa has two nights before the final and he will be thinking about the 21.

"However, Rafa is an absolute superstar and will be able to handle it."

Fellow Eurosport expert John McEnroe added : "I don’t know what it means for the history of tennis, these guys are just incredible what they keep doing.

"It started out as a complete and utter train wreck with Djokovic when he was down there. All we were talking about was him and how he was the guy who was going to go and make history and break the record.

"Well, they forgot to mention that Rafael Nadal was there, who has not played in six months.

"Who was the last guy who was 35 and did not play for six months, and then went on to win the Australian Open? His name was Roger Federer.

"All of a sudden, things have fallen into place for Rafa, who has to be the humblest, classiest champion of almost any athlete I’ve ever seen in any sport.

"It’s well-deserved for a guy to do this like Rafa Nadal. You can see how much it meant to him to get to the finals again."

When asked what was most surprising about his comeback by Eurosport expert Mats Wilander in The Cube , Nadal replied: Mats, being honest, everything.

"[For] the people from outside it is difficult to believe. But the people who are next to me and watched my condition, lived my diary for the last six months, it’s difficult to understand I could play at this level right now.

"It’s difficult to explain honestly but I feel lucky, I’m playing with a great attitude and positive feelings. I feel a little bit alive again in terms of competitive spirit. I missed that feeling.

"I know the pressure is not much for me now, I never believed I would have the chance to be where I am today so I’m just enjoying every single moment and, of course, trying my best.”

In his on-court interview, Nadal said: "The first two sets were some of the best I've played for a long time.

"I had to suffer and I had to fight, but to be in the final again means a lot. I think I started the match playing great, one of the best in a long time.

"I know how good Matteo is, very solid, and I knew in the third he was going to go for the shots. He's a very charismatic player on tour. I wish him all the best, I think he has a very good future.

"We need to suffer and we need to fight. That is the only way to be where I am today. It means a lot to be in the final again today.

"For me, it's all about the Australian Open. It's an amazing event, but I have been a little unlucky with my injuries. I was close a couple of times and was lucky I won in 2009. I will try to enjoy the victory today and then afterwards I will just try to do my best."

