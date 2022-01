Tennis

Rafael Nadal on injury nightmare: I had doubts ‘every single day’ - Australian Open 2022

Rafael Nadal has told Eurosport he harboured doubts that he would ever return to tennis "every single day" as he battled a recent foot injury. Nadal appeared in The Cube after seeing off the firepower of Karen Khachanov in the Australian Open third round. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+

00:02:02, 2 hours ago