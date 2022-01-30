Rafael Nadal declared his extraordinary Australian Open final win over Daniil Medvedev as "one of the most emotional of my career".

The Spaniard trailed by two sets against but came back from the dead to win in five sets , with the match spanning a remarkable 5 hours and 24 minutes to become the second-longest Grand Slam final in history.

And all that after Nadal's six-month absence from the game with a chronic foot condition.

Speaking with the trophy on Rod Laver Arena, the 35-year-old said: "Without a doubt it has been one of the most emotional moments of my tennis career.

"Having the support I've had over the last three weeks is going to stay in my heart for the rest of my life.

"It's just amazing.

"Six weeks ago I didn't even know if I would be able to be back on the [ATP] Tour playing tennis again.





"Having this trophy in front me of here - you really don't know how much I fought to be here.

"I can't thank you enough for all the support I received."

