Rafael Nadal demonstrated his greatness in a 40-shot rally in the Australian Open final against Daniil Medvedev which he won with a staggering sliced winner.

Medvedev, who lost out to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 showpiece at Melbourne Park, overwhelmed his legendary opponent right from the outset of the match with utterly relentless groundstrokes.

Nadal fired a big winner to begin the match, and it was immediately made abundantly clear that the Spaniard had the vast majority of the fans inside Rod Laver Arena on his side.

But Medvedev roared back in unerring fashion to win five games in succession and sweep to the opening set with his opponent left dripping with sweat and unable to establish himself on serve.

The 25-year-old from Moscow was swiftly declared the "heavy favourite" for the title by Eurosport's Mats Wilander after Djokovic was deported from Melbourne in an acrimonious fashion before the start of the tournament, and it was clear to see why.

Nadal refused to be dictated to and stormed back in the second set to break serve after an incredible 40-shot rally ended with an audacious slice which brought the crowd to their feet.

The shot was so good it left Tim Henman, on commentary for Eurosport at the time, totally stunned by the flick cross-court that he managed to produce.

"What a shot!" came the roar from the Eurosport commentary box.

"40 shots of pure quality from both men, and look at this angle!" exclaimed Henman.

"Getting around this backhand slice. An incredible shot!"

Nadal is seeking a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title to move clear of his rivals, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, in their all-time tallies.

Meanwhile, Medvedev is aiming to win his second Grand Slam in succession after he triumphed against Djokovic in the final of the US Open at the end of last year at Flushing Meadows.

Nadal has only one Australian Open title, way back in 2009, amongst his career tally of 20 and will be desperate to add a second.

Medvedev is striving to go one better having fallen just short last year against his friend Djokovic on Rod Laver Arena.

