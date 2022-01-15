Garbine Muguruza has admitted she fears 'real truth' about what happen Peng Shuai may never be known.

Former Wimbledon and Roland Garros doubles champion Peng alleged on social media in November that she had been forced into sex during a long-term on-off relationship with vice-premier Zhang Gaoli.

But her post was deleted and censored before she disappeared from public. She reappeared three weeks but doubts remain over how free she really is.

And world number three Muguruza believes the world may never know the truth under the circumstances.

"Are we going to know something about this? I don't know, I think it's a complicated country to deal with," Muguruza told reporters ahead of the Australian Open, where Peng will be absent.

"It's a little bit not moving forward, I feel. It's just there since months and months.

"It seemed like for a moment, okay, we're going to find out what's happening.

I think it's going to be very difficult to find a real truth and for her to be able to talk freely."

The WTA announced in December that they would immediately suspend all tournaments in China and Hong Kong, as concerns continue to mount over the safety and well-being of Peng Shuai.

And Muguruza believes that was absolutely the right decision while uncertainty remains over Peng's safety.

"I feel like this is something that the WTA has done great," added Muguruza.

"I think they've showed a lot of courage and character by supporting these and taking these strong decisions."

