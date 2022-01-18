Emma Raducanu produced an impressive display during her first-round match against Sloane Stephens at the Australian Open.

And the 2021 US Open champion was so comfortable at one point that she returned to her bench before she had won a game.

Leading 30-15 in the third game of the third set the 19-year-old brought a rally to an abrupt halt with a thunderous backhand before casually walking over to her bench.

However, before she could settle into her seat in preparation for the fourth game of the set the umpire interjected, telling Raducanu that the score was in fact 40-15 and she had a point to win before she could sit down.

The point she did win and then a flurry thereafter to complete a comfortable win. Raducanu is set to face world No. 98 Danka Kovinic in round two , and if she navigates that challenge, two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep potentially awaits in round three.

The 19-year-old Brit has struggled since winning the US Open and had lost in the first round of three of her four WTA tournaments appearances since that shock win at Flushing Meadows.

In fact, in the 6-0 6-1 defeat to Elena Rybakina at the Sydney Tennis Classic last week she won just one game, but, bar the second-set wobble, put in a fine performance against Stephens.

"I want to thank everyone for staying so late, both me and Sloane put everything out there and gave all we had," said Raducanu.

"I thought it was a high-quality match, I’m very happy to come through against such a great champion like her.

"It was a tough match-up for a first round, but I was just very happy. Her athleticism is up there but I’m so happy to have got through.

"I was very pleased, I played some very good tennis the first set, and then of course there was going to be some adversity. I’m glad to have regrouped, I don’t think the score reflects the match.”

