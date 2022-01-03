Stefanos Tsitsipas has refused to confirm whether he will take part in this year’s Australian Open.

The world No. 4 has been working his way back to fitness following elbow surgery at the end of last year and is currently representing Greece at the ATP Cup.

However, speaking after his Schwartzman prevails to deny plucky Tsitsipas on singles return on Monday, Tsitsipas admitted he might not be ready to play in the first Grand Slam of 2022.

"I really don‘t know how I’m going to feel tomorrow,” he said. "That was one of the biggest concerns if I was going to play this match today, how the recovery is going to be tomorrow.

"I finished the doubles [on Saturday] and the next day I couldn’t serve. I was in a lot of pain.”

With the Australian Open set to start on January 17, the two-time semi-finalist in Melbourne is hoping he will be in the right physical state to compete.

"That is enough [recovery time], I believe,” he added. "But I haven‘t had [this kind of injury] before, so I don’t know. It’s my first time experiencing something like this.”

The 23-year-old, who reached the French Open final last year, was also asked about comments made by Alexander Zverev, who predicted 2022 would be dominated by a new ‘big three’ consisting of Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and himself, but the Greek remained reticent in his response.

"Let tennis do the talking,” he answered.

