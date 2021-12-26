Emma Raducanu is reportedly in line for an MBE in the New Year Honours list.

The 19-year-old Briton would become the youngest ever person to receive such a recognition.

Ad

Raducanu made her public breakthrough with a surprise passage to the fourth round of Wimbledon earlier in the summer, but then won the US Open in September as a rank outsider.

Tennis What were the best moments from the 2021 tennis season? 23/12/2021 AT 12:41

Last week she won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, setting her up for an MBE award too.

The Mirror newspaper also reports that the England football team will be given awards for their Euro 2020 success.

Gareth Southgate’s men reached the finals of the rescheduled 2020 European Championships, losing on penalties to Italy.

A source told the paper: “In a year marred by Covid, these sporting heroes gave us a reason to be cheerful.

It’s right that they be rewarded for their remarkable success.

'Such a good role model!' - Raducanu reveals advice from Hamilton after incredible year

Australian Open Bencic, Jabeur both test positive for Covid-19 21/12/2021 AT 15:35