Tennis

‘The key word is patience!’ – Tim Henman on the road ahead for Emma Raducanu

Tim Henman has pleaded for patience with Emma Raducanu as the 19-year-old looks to follow up her success at the US Open. The world No. 18 has been in indifferent form since her breakout success at Flushing Meadows and bowed out in the second round in Melbourne Park. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+.

00:01:47, an hour ago