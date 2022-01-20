Emma Raducanu has revealed her coaching team wanted her to withdraw from her Australian Open loss to Danka Kovinic on account of injury.

As well as her opponent, Raducanu had to battle with blisters - and the Brit has revealed her team wanted her to pull out.

“Before the match there were people in my team who didn’t want me to play,” Raducanu said.

Raducanu took the first three games of the match, but it soon became apparent she was struggling and called the trainer for treatment on her hand.

The 19-year-old felt that after putting in so much effort to make the opening major of the year, she did not want to concede without trying to win.

“I fought so hard just to come out to Australia and play here, so I just left it all out there on the court,” Raducanu said.

Raducanu will now work on her fitness before setting out her schedule for the remainder of the season.

