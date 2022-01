Tennis

'They have the most incredible partnership' - Tim Henman and Mats Wilander praises Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid

Speaking on Eurosport's Cube, Tim Henman and Mats Wilander were in awe of Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid following their victory in the final of the wheelchair doubles at the Australian Open - their ninth consecutive Grand Slam title.

00:01:13, an hour ago