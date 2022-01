Tennis

'They will have an eye on it' - Alex Corretja says Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will watch Rafael Nadal in final

Alex Corretja believes Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will watch his Australian Open final against Daniil Medvedev. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+.

