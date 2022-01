Tennis

Watch the moment Stefanos Tsitsipas seals victory over Sebastian Baez at Australian Open 2022

Watch the moment Stefanos Tsitsipas seals victory over Sebastian Baez at the Australian Open 2022 in the second round. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

00:00:41, an hour ago