Tennis

'What's your problem with me?' - Alize Cornet gets in heated argument with umpire at Australian Open

Alize Cornet received a time violation and a loss of the first serve for checking the sun before serving. She argued with the chair umpire and asked: "What is your problem with me?" Cornet went on to beat Tamara Zidansek in three sets. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99.

00:01:53, 3 hours ago