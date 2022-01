Tennis

Wrap Up: Upsets galore as Clara Tauson, Alizé Cornet and Christopher O'Connell progress but Andy Murray bows out

It was upsets galore at the Australian Open on Thursday as Clara Tauson, Alizé Cornet and Christopher O'Connell progressed but Andy Murray bowed out.

00:02:30, 19 minutes ago