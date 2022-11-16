The WTA has announced it will kick off its 2023 season with the new United Cup team event in Australia.

The event, which begins on December 29 and runs until January 8, takes place in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney and is a combined team competition that takes place with the men’s tour, the ATP.

The 2023 season is the 50th anniversary for the organisation, and along with the United Cup there will also be a WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide and a WTA 250 competition in Auckland.

There are further changes to the calendar, with the inclusion of a WTA 250 event in Austin, Texas, and another in Merida, Mexico. Both events take place in February.

There are WTA 1000 events in Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Rome, Montreal and Cincinnati.

So far there are 10 WTA 500 tournaments planned and another 24 WTA tournaments.

“As the WTA celebrates its 50th anniversary, the 2023 calendar showcases the incredible breadth and reach of women’s tennis,” announced Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO.

“We are excited and proud to showcase our amazing events to our global audience of over 900 million fans, with tournaments in six continents and over 20 countries from January to early September.”

WTA Tour Grand Slam dates

Australian Open: January 16-29

French Open: May 28 - June 11

Wimbledon: July 3-16

US Open: August 28 - September 10

