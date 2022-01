Tennis

'You guys are all corrupt!' - Denis Shapovalov in angry outburst at umpire over Rafael Nadal conduct

Denis Shapovalov hit out at umpire Carlos Bernardes for not regulating Rafael Nadal's time between points at the start of the second set.

00:01:00, 3 hours ago