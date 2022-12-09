Excitement is heightening ahead of the first Grand Slam of 2023 after the women’s entry list was revealed for the Australian Open.

A host of big names will be vying to be the next name etched onto the famous Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup, and that group includes world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

It has been an incredible year for the Pole, who won eight titles in 2022, including the French Open and the US Open.

Her ranking points total is second only to Serena Williams’ 13,260 in 2013 , 22 bagel sets, and an impressive 67-9 win-loss record, of which 48 of the victories were in straight sets.

Swiatek has won four Grand Slam titles to date, but is yet to taste success in Australia after reaching the semi-finals last year.

Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka will also be vying for her third success Down Under after what has been a disappointing 2022.

She was dumped out in the first round at both the US Open and the French Open, and did not compete at Wimbledon due to an injury.

Ons Jabeur will be hoping to go one better and claim her first Grand Slam title after two near misses this year.

The Tunisian suffered back-to-back Grand Slam final defeats in 2022, which included losses to after Elena Rybakina and Swiatek at Wimbledon and in the US Open.

Elsewhere, three former Australian Open champions are also set to compete and the list includes Victoria Azarenka and Sofia Kenin.

Meanwhile, three former runners-up will compete once again with Petra Kvitova, Garbine Muguruza and Danielle Collins all set to be at Melbourne Park.

It is a stellar cast for the tournament, with 19 of the world's top 20 players included. The only absentee is Simona Halep, who is provisionally suspended

Emma Raducanu will be the only Brit competing on the women’s side of the draw, and has dropped down to 75th in the rankings after a frustrating, injury-plagued year.

The 2021 US Open champion has failed to build on that stunning success after winning the title at Flushing Meadows as a qualifier.

Raducanu was recently presented with an MBE for her services to tennis, but she will surely be craving more Grand Slam success in the not-too-distant future.

Fellow Brit Harriet Dart missed out on entry into the main draw, although she could be drafted in to compete should there be any further withdrawals.

