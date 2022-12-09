Anticipation is growing ahead of the Australian Open, with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz all included on the men's entry list for the first Grand Slam of 2023.

Tennis Australia has confirmed the entry list, and Nadal will be heading back to Melbourne to defend his title after defeating Daniil Medvedev to claim a third Grand Slam Down Under.

Nadal leads the way with 22 Grand Slam singles titles, but a man breathing down his neck for that record is Djokovic, who returns to Australia following his controversial omission in 2022.

It was a decision that was met with a raft of criticism, which came from the likes of Serbia president Aleksandar Vucic and then-Manchester United and now AS Roma midfielder, Nemanja Matic.

Djokovic was victorious in 2021 after also overcoming Medvedev, but will face stiff competition to regain the title again.

Among those vying for Norman Brooks Challenge Cup include Carlos Alcaraz, who is looking to win his second Grand Slam singles title.

The world No. 1 broke his duck in September after winning the US Open and could extend his lead at the top of the ATP rankings with victory in Melbourne.

Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas have also been included and are the other two names in the top-five rankings.

Tsitsipas is yet to taste success in Australia, but has come close after reaching three semi-finals at the event.

Nick Kyrgios is another man who will almost certainly catch the eye, as the world No. 22 prepares to play his home Grand Slam.

Kyrgios fights back to beat Majchrzak and book Tokyo Open quarter-final place

Kyrgios won the Australian Open doubles title in 2022 alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis, and reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon this year.

Elsewhere, 2022 Nitto ATP Finals competitors Felix Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz have all been granted automatic entry, while Hubert Hurkacz concludes the top 10.

The 2023 Australian Open will take place at Melbourne Park from 16-29 January.

