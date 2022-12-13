Nick Kyrgios has hit out at Tennis Australia after Ash Barty won a fifth consecutive Newcombe medal.

Barty won singles and doubles titles in Adelaide to start the year before winning the Australian Open singles title without dropping a single set along the way.

The former world No.1 announced her shock retirement from tennis in March, but still picked up Australian tennis' top individual honour ahead of Kyrgios and Ajla Tomljanovic.

Kyrgios, who reached the Wimbledon final in July and won the Australian Open men's doubles title alongside compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis, took to Instagram to vent his frustration after not picking up the prize.

"No respect at all. I don't give a f***," he wrote on his story.

He also posted a graphic comparing his and Barty's tournament victories this year which Kyrgios leads 4-3 as well as match wins which shows Kyrgios has won 61 matches compared to Barty's 14.

Barty was delighted to pick up the award.

"I stand here very proudly knowing that I absolutely fulfilled every ounce that I could [do in] this beautiful sport and it brought me so much more than I could have ever dreamed," she said.

"It's obviously an amazing way to cap off what has been an incredible journey.

"The journey of a lifetime, the journey of me chasing after my dreams and exploring what was possible out in the world."

Ash Barty Image credit: Getty Images

Kyrgios, Tomljanovic, Alex de Minaur, Wimbledon doubles champions Matt Ebden and Max Purcell, and Storm Hunter (née Sanders) were the other nominees.

