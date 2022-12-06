Australian tennis legend Paul McNamee has made it clear that, in his mind, Novak Djokovic "is still the best player" and is the rightful favourite to win the 2023 Australian Open.

McNamee, who reached the semi-finals of his home Grand Slam in the singles in 1982 and claimed two doubles crowns in 1979 and 1983, has said Djokovic "certainly adds gravy and gravitas" to the tournament next month.

"He was the best player going in [last summer] and, on form, he is still the best player, especially on hard court, so he deserves to be favourite," McNamee told The Age

"I think winning 10 has a special ring to it. The only other man who's won 10 [at a single Grand Slam] is Rafa [Nadal] at the French, so I think he'll be going hard to get a 10th Australian Open, especially after last year.

"I'm hoping he can get it. For me, he's a person of principle. Not everyone agrees with what his position is [on vaccination], but he stands by his word and missed two Grand Slams this year.

"That is a lot to miss when you are one off winning the most Grand Slams, so I respect it and I hope he is well received.

"People forget that he set up the Covid vaccination clinics in Serbia and that his own son is vaccinated.

"It's just what he believes for him - but it's obviously not what mainstream beliefs are, and fair enough. I'm vaccinated and it's a personal choice.

"I was very disappointed with how it went down...that's the way it goes, isn't it? But it's in the past now.

"I think this is a great Australian Open to be looking forward to, and with the United Cup kicking off the season, I think we're going to have a big summer.

"Novak certainly adds gravy and gravitas to the whole thing."

Djokovic told Eurosport last month: "In terms of your next question related to Australia, yes I received the news yesterday morning and I was very, very happy to hear that news.

"It has been a tough year with everything that happened, obviously, in Australia for me and for the people who are close in my life.

"This came as a great new year present, I think, and I am looking forward to going to Australia and hopefully having another successful Australian Open, that has been historically my most successful Grand Slam.

"I had some of my best memories on that court. Hopefully, I can make more positive memories there."

Djokovic is currently ranked at No. 5 in the world rankings, 2,000 points behind world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

