A. Van Uytvanck vs A. Anisimova | Bad Homburg Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 20.06.2022 | Kurpark Bad Homburg
Not started
A. Van Uytvanck
A. Anisimova (6)
from 23:00
Alison Van Uytvanck - Amanda Anisimova

Players Overview

AlisonVan Uytvanck
  • WTA ranking46
  • WTA points1215
  • Age28
  • Height1.73m
  • Weight-
AmandaAnisimova
  • WTA ranking25
  • WTA points1840
  • Age20
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight68kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AlisonVan Uytvanck
AmandaAnisimova
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

A. Van Uytvanck

A. Anisimova

