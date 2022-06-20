S. Halep vs K. Siniaková | Bad Homburg Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 20.06.2022 | Kurpark Bad Homburg
Not started
S. Halep (4)
S. Halep (4)
K. Siniaková
K. Siniaková
from 23:00
Simona Halep - Katerina Siniaková

Players Overview

Simona-Halep-headshot
SimonaHalep
Romania
Romania
  • WTA ranking19
  • WTA points2305
  • Age30
  • Height1.68m
  • Weight-
Katerina-Siniaková-headshot
KaterinaSiniaková
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking63
  • WTA points1002
  • Age26
  • Height1.74m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Simona-Halep-headshot
SimonaHalep
Romania
Romania
Katerina-Siniaková-headshot
KaterinaSiniaková
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
2

Wins

3 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

S. Halep

K. Siniaková

