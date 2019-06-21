Bad light hampers Andy Murray’s doubles match at Queen’s

Andy Murray’s comeback from hip surgery will continue into the weekend after his second doubles match was called to a halt due to fading light at Queen’s.

The decision, taken at 8.50pm, was met with jeers from the crowd on what was, after all, the longest day of the year.

Murray and Feliciano Lopez won the first set 6-4 and had just broken British duo Dan Evans and Ken Skupski to bring the second set back on serve at 4-5.

But after a discussion between the players, the choice was made to bring a premature end to proceedings, despite only a maximum of three games, and then a potential match tie-break, still to play.

Nevertheless it was more encouragement for Murray, pain free after his first match and a convincing advert for metal hips.

Murray, who feared he would be the worst player on the court when he played on Thursday, was at least the freshest of the four this time.

Lopez had just over an hour’s rest following his three-set singles win over Milos Raonic, while Evans and Skupski came through their first doubles match earlier on.

Lopez was showing no signs of fatigue, though. In fact he seemed in better touch for his singles run-out as he brought up a break point with a stunning backhand from the baseline, and then converted it with a volley.

The Spaniard served out the opening set in 29 minutes, and then saved break point with a second-serve ace at the start of the second.

One thing Murray has yet to get to grips with is the serve clock at Queen’s, and for the second match running he was given a time violation.

The decision was booed by the crowd and Murray responded with an ace, but still dropped serve as Evans and Skupski stepped up the pace.

Murray’s serve let him down again, but a spectacular lob from the Scot helped them break straight back, saving two set points in the process, before play was halted.

Should Murray and Lopez get through when they resume he will not face his brother in the semi-finals after Jamie and Neal Skupski lost to Henri Kontinen and John Peers.

Day five at Queen’s Club belonged to Felix Auger-Aliassime, who became the youngest semi-finalist since Lleyton Hewitt in 1999.

The 18-year-old Canadian beat top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5 6-2 and will meet Lopez, at 37 more than double his age, in the last four.

Auger-Aliassime has beaten Tsitsipas in all five of their matches, stretching back to their time as juniors.

“Yeah, it’s true that I have happened to play well every time we’ve played,” he said. “We’ve had tough encounters in juniors, three sets, tight two sets.

“I think this year, both times I served really well, played really well, played pretty aggressively. But at the same time, I feel like all these matches have different stories, different background, different surfaces.

“But, yeah, it’s good to have this record, and hopefully I can keep it.”

The second semi-final will see Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev face Gilles Simon of France.

The fall-out from earlier in the week continued with the sad news that Juan Martin Del Potro admitted he is unsure whether he will resume his career after undergoing surgery on the kneecap he re-fractured during his first-round match.

Meanwhile, the ATP clobbered Nick Kyrgios with a fine of almost £14,000 for his histrionics during the two matches he played on Thursday.