World number three Rafael Nadal beat Kei Nishikori 6-0 2-6 6-2 at the Barcelona Open to set up a quarter-final showdown with Britain’s Cameron Norrie.

However, the 20-time Grand Slam winner Nadal, who came into the encounter with an 11-2 record against the 31-year-old Nishikori, secured a double break of his own to seal his progression to the quarter-finals.

“I think I played much better than yesterday; that’s a very important thing for me,” Nadal said after.

The level of positive energy (was) higher, so (I’m) very satisfied.

Nadal, an 11-time winner in Barcelona, faces off against Norrie in the quarter-finals. The Brit progressed after David Goffin retired in the second set after being bageled in the first. The pair have met once before - at the last-32 stage of this year's Australian Open - with Spain's Nadal winning 7-5 6-2 7-5.

Elsewhere, Jannik Sinner beat Roberto Bautista 7-6 6-2, Stefanos Tsitsipas downed Alex de Minaur 7-5 6-3 and Félix Auger-Aliassime beat Denis Shapovalov 6-2 6-3.

