Novak Djokovic has been drawn to face Lorenzo Musetti in the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The ATP tournament - which runs from February 14-26 and with qualifying already begun - will see the Serb make his comeback to competitive tennis for the first time since December 3.

With the UAE not insisting that entrants to the country have to be vaccinated, Djokovic has been able to train and prepare for the Dubai event under less of a glare.

And now he will get ready to take on Italian Musetti, who performed strongly in reaching the quarter-finals of the recent Rotterdam Open.

Britain's Andy Murray will face a qualifier following his entry into the draw with a wildcard.

In notable other matches, Rotterdam winner Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Nikoloz Basilashvili, Dan Evans will face second seed Andrey Rublev and Canadian Denis Shapovalov will come up against Marton Fucsovics.

The main draw gets underway on Sunday at The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre.

