Barty closing in on top spot after Birmingham victory

Ashleigh Barty is within touching distance of the world number one ranking after victory for her and defeat for Naomi Osaka at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham.

Top seed Osaka would have guaranteed holding onto top spot going into Wimbledon by reaching the final at the Edgbaston Priory Club but she was badly out of sorts in a 6-2 6-3 loss to Yulia Putintseva.

The Kazakh was 5-0 up in the first set and though Osaka threatened a comeback on a couple of occasions, there were simply too many errors coming off her racket and a final drop shot from Putintseva gave her the best win of her career.

She now faces Julia Goerges in the last eight after the German eighth seed claimed a 6-4 6-3 win over Elena Rodina of Russia.

French Open champion Barty, meanwhile, extended her winning run to nine matches to ease into the quarter-finals.

The rain, which delayed the start of the match and then interrupted proceedings again early in the second set, was the only thing holding up the second seed in a 6-3 6-1 victory over Jennifer Brady.

Barty’s reward is a showdown with five-times Wimbledon champion Venus Williams after she dispensed with Wang Qiang in straight sets.

The American, playing her first grass court tournament away from SW19 since 2011 as a wildcard entry, broke her Chinese opponent four times on the way to a 6-3 6-2 victory.

Maria Sharapova’s comeback from injury was ended in the second round of the Mallorca Open as the Russian was beaten 6-2 6-3 by Angelique Kerber.

The former world number one had not played since withdrawing ahead of a second-round match against Daria Gavrilova in St Petersburg at the start of February because of more problems with her right shoulder.

But she found top seed Kerber a step too far as the German wrapped up victory in 92 minutes to set up a quarter-final clash with Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, who battled past wild card Paula Badosa 6-2 6-7 (1) 6-3.

French Open semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova is also through to the last eight at her first grass tournament, with the American teenager posting a straightforward 6-2 6-4 win over Alize Cornet.

Anisimova’s next opponent will be Belinda Bencic, who dropped the first set against Shelby Rogers but hit back to lead 5-7 6-3 3-1 before the American retired hurt.