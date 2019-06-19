Barty continues winning run in Birmingham

French Open champion Ashleigh Barty continued her winning run with victory over Donna Vekic in the opening round of the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham.

In what was a tough draw for both women, Barty adapted to her favourite surface quickly and was ultimately comfortable in a 6-3 6-4 victory.

Barty insisted she does not feel any extra pressure, saying: “For me, nothing changes. It was an incredible fortnight of tennis that we had without a doubt and some of the best memories of my career will come from those two weeks.

“But I’m still the same person. I’m still the same Ash Barty and I try and prepare the same way. I feel like, if anything, it’s taken the pressure off. I can just go out and enjoy it.”

Barty could face Venus Williams in the quarter-finals, with the American marking her debut at the tournament with a 6-3 6-4 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

It is only the second time in 20 years that Williams has played a Wimbledon warm-up event.

The first meeting of identical twins in WTA Tour history ended with an upset as Kristyna Pliskova overcame a ranking gap of more than 100 places to knock our third seed Karolina 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7).

Jelena Ostapenko, meanwhile, won back-to-back matches for only the second time this season, knocking out seventh seed Johanna Konta 6-3 6-4.

At the Mallorca Open, there were comfortable second-round wins for second seed Anastasija Sevastova and fourth seed Elise Mertens.

Sevastova defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2 6-1 while Mertens was a 6-3 6-3 winner against Sam Stosur. Seventh seed Sofia Kenin was leading Ons Jabeur 6-2 2-0 when the Tunisian retired.