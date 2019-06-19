PA Sport

Barty continues winning run in Birmingham

By PA Sport

20 hours agoUpdated 18 hours ago

Barty adapted to her favourite surface quickly and was ultimately comfortable in a 6-3 6-4 victory.

French Open champion Ashleigh Barty continued her winning run with victory over Donna Vekic in the opening round of the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham.

In what was a tough draw for both women, Barty adapted to her favourite surface quickly and was ultimately comfortable in a 6-3 6-4 victory.

Barty insisted she does not feel any extra pressure, saying: “For me, nothing changes. It was an incredible fortnight of tennis that we had without a doubt and some of the best memories of my career will come from those two weeks.

“But I’m still the same person. I’m still the same Ash Barty and I try and prepare the same way. I feel like, if anything, it’s taken the pressure off. I can just go out and enjoy it.”

Barty could face Venus Williams in the quarter-finals, with the American marking her debut at the tournament with a 6-3 6-4 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

It is only the second time in 20 years that Williams has played a Wimbledon warm-up event.

The first meeting of identical twins in WTA Tour history ended with an upset as Kristyna Pliskova overcame a ranking gap of more than 100 places to knock our third seed Karolina 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7).

Jelena Ostapenko, meanwhile, won back-to-back matches for only the second time this season, knocking out seventh seed Johanna Konta 6-3 6-4.

At the Mallorca Open, there were comfortable second-round wins for second seed Anastasija Sevastova and fourth seed Elise Mertens.

Sevastova defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2 6-1 while Mertens was a 6-3 6-3 winner against Sam Stosur. Seventh seed Sofia Kenin was leading Ons Jabeur 6-2 2-0 when the Tunisian retired.

