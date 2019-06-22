Barty faces doubles partner Goerges with number one ranking in her sights

Doubles partner Julia Goerges stands in the way of Ashleigh Barty’s march to the top of the world rankings.

The German, who won their meeting in Birmingham this time last year, set up the clash with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Petra Martic at the Nature Valley Classic.

A win for French Open champion Barty on Sunday will see her overtake current world number one Naomi Osaka and become the first Australian woman for 43 years to reach top spot.

She recorded her 11th successive victory with a 6-4 6-4 win over Barbora Strycova.

Despite all the talk about her possible accession to world number one, Barty is concentrating on the job in hand.

“I keep it very simple. I don’t focus on them at all. They are things I can’t control necessarily,” she told her post-match press conference.

“I have to try and do what I can do and that is prepare and do as best that I can tomorrow and try and play a good tennis match and if I win, it’s a bonus.

“There are all things that come with it. But those things are certainly not what I’m worried about.

“It is not going to change the way that I sleep at night, if I don’t get there or not. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

Top seed Angelique Kerber will face Sofia Kenin in the final of the Mallorca Open.

The German beat Caroline Garcia 6-3 7-6 to set up a meeting with seventh-seed Kenin, who reached her third WTA final of the year – and the first grass court one of her career – after upsetting second seed Anastasija Sevastova.

Kenin, the 20-year-old American who has already lifted a trophy in Hobart and reached the final in Acapulco, broke her opponent four times in a 6-4 4-6 6-2 victory.