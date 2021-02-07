Ash Barty won the Yarra Valley classic in Melbourne on Sunday as she defeated Garbine Muguruza 7-6(3) 6-4.

Playing her first tournament for almost a year, the 24-year-old Australian had to wrestle back two breaks of serve to win a tight opening set in a tiebreak on Margaret Court Arena.

Barty still had to work hard in the second set but she broke Muguruza for 5-4 and served out to claim her second WTA title on home soil, sealing the victory with a well-judged lob over the Spaniard into the backcourt.

Former French Open and Wimbledon champion Muguruza had conceded only 10 games in four matches on her way to the final but made errors under pressure and was no match for Barty in the clutch moments.

