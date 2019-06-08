Barty wins French Open to claim maiden Grand Slam title
PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - Ashleigh Barty beat Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova 6-1 6-3 to win her first Grand Slam singles title and become the first Australian woman to win the French Open in 46 years on Saturday.
Eighth seed Barty joins 1969, 1970 and 1973 champion Margaret Court and 1971 winner Evonne Goolagong-Cawley on the list of Australian women who have lifted the singles trophy here in the professional era. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman;)
