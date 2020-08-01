Tennis

Battle of the Brits: Cameron Norrie forced to retire against Dan Evans

Cam Norrie

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
2 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

Cameron Norrie lasted just four games before conceding defeat to rival Dan Evans in Saturday's Battle of the Brits.

  • WTA says Palermo Open will go ahead after player tests positive
  • In summer when Osaka and Gauff became leaders, ATP stars have been exposed
US Open

Andy Murray predicts more US Open withdrawals after Ash Barty

YESTERDAY AT 04:16

In the first Centre Court match of the day, Katie Boulter crushed Beth Grey with a straightforward 6-1 6-1 win.

Up next came Anton Matusevich against Kyle Edmund, with Edmund enjoying a similarly routine 6-2 6-1 victory.

Evans vs Norrie looked set to be the day's most competitive match-up, but Norrie was forced to retire due to injury after just four games, all won by his opponent.

Andy Murray and then his brother Jamie are due to feature in their own doubles matches in the court's last two matches.

Over on Court One at St James' Place, Jan Choinski needed three sets to negotiate his way past Alaistair Gray, 6-4 4-6 10-6.

Jodie Burrage also needed three sets to compete a 2-6 6-2 10-7 defeat of Emma Raducanu.

Play Icon
WATCH

'I'm just better than them!' - Murray has no time for excuses

00:00:19

Results

K Boulter beat B Grey 6-1 6-1

K Edmund beat A Matusevich 6-2 6-1

D Evans beat C Norrie (retired) 4-0

J Choinski beat A Gray 6-4 4-6 10-6

J Burrage beat E Raducanu 2-6 6-2 10-7

