Battling Murray to take on Wawrinka in Antwerp final

Former world number one Murray returned to singles action on the ATP Tour in August following a career-saving hip resurfacing surgery in January and will look to lift his first trophy since 2017 in Sunday's final.

Standing in the 32-year-old's way is Swiss Stan Wawrinka, who swatted aside Italian teenager Jannik Sinner 6-3 6-2 to advance to the title clash.

Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray will take inspiration from his better head-to-head record against Wawrinka, having won 11 of their 19 previous meetings, including the last one in Eastbourne a year ago. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sakar)