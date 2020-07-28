'Be very careful Kyle' - Dan Evans warns Kyle Edmund after fiery Battle of the Brits match

Dan Evans in action at the Battle of the Brits.

British duo Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund had a tense exchange at the net following their Battle of the Brits Team Tennis match.

British No 1 Evans was vocal during the contest as he beat Edmund 6-4 6-4 to secure a much-needed victory for the Union Jacks team.

The players touched racquets at the end of the match rather than shaking hands – due to coronavirus safety measures – and Evans took exception to the force used by Edmund, telling him: “Be very careful Kyle, be very careful mate."

Shortly afterwards Evans told one of his team-mates: “Did you see what he did to my racquet? He just teed my racquet. When I put my racquet there, he just absolutely belted my racquet.”

Evans’ victory was one of only two on the second day of the event for the Union Jacks team.

Cameron Norrie, Liam Broady, Johanna Konta and Maia Lumsden all earned singles wins for the British Bulldogs.

Harriet Dart and Beth Grey also beat Heather Watson and Naomi Broady before Jamie Murray and Olivia Nicholls got a win for the Union Jacks.

Evans then beat Edmund before Andy Murray made his first appearance in the mixed doubles.

Murray and Jodie Burrage won the first set against Joe Salisbury and Emma Raducanu but lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-10.

