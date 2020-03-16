Tomic, the former world number 17, confirmed that he was in isolation in Miami and was unsure when he would get tested and be able to return to Australia.

“Since Tuesday, started feeling not right,” Tomic said.

" I already had shortness of breath and my immune system was low and run down. "

“I’m currently in Miami and isolated away from everyone, as advised.

“I’m yet to be tested for it (COVID-19) but I have all the symptoms.”

The 24-year-old added that he believed he caught the virus while travelling from Mexico to Monterrey last week, and urged caution regarding the spread of the disease in his home country.

“I reckon I got it travelling from Mexico to Monterrey last week," he added.

“People need to take this super seriously, especially at home in Australia. I don’t know how long I’ll be in isolation or when I can be tested.”

The ATP suspended its professional men’s tennis tour for six weeks on last Thursday as the pandemic gripped the world of sport.