Fifth seed Bertens saved a match point and was overcome by cramps after her win against Sara Errani on Wednesday, leaving the court in agony seated in a wheelchair.

She had also struggled past Katarina Zavatska in round one and had spent more than five hours on court, so was grateful as she rolled past a error-prone Sinialova in 58 minutes.

Roland-Garros Highlights | Norbert Gombos - Diego Schwartzman 15 MINUTES AGO

Bertens was especially impressive on serve, landing 81% of her first serves in the first set, allowing Siniakova few opportunities to get into the match. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Roland-Garros Highlights | Taylor Fritz v Lorenzo Sonego 19 MINUTES AGO